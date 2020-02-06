One Love Bahamas Reggae and Rockers to Benefit the Bahamas

It’s been several months since Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the Bahamas ultimately becoming the most intense and worst natural disaster in the country’s history, taking the lives of at least 63 people and leaving many still unaccounted for. With the tropical island just a mere 90 miles off the Florida coast, the well-known tropical islands have been host to many American travelers who have enjoyed the country’s spectacular beaches and rich Bahamian culture. Many of the things that have drawn vacationers to the island have since been washed away leaving many of the islands residents in despair.

One Love Bahamas, a special benefit concert that brings together some of the biggest names in music, is set to take place this Saturday, February 8, at 5:00 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Florida. The all-day tropical island themed festival will deliver more than just music. The gathering will turn Pompano Community Park into the One Love Bahama Village that will include an authentic Bahamian craft and straw market. Along with South Florida’s warm weather, there will be a variety of island-inspired dishes and tropical drinks to be enjoyed by those who attend. There will be non-stop entertainment to keep the party going all day and into the night including Junkanoo, which is the procession of characters in traditional costumes that dance to drums, bells, and whistles.

For those who cannot make it to South Florida for this worthwhile charitable gathering, there is a silent memorabilia online auction where anyone can bid on signed items from The Bee Gees, Eddie Money, Alice Cooper, Ric Ocasek, Foreigner and many more rock stars. The link to the silent auction is below.

While many will come for the party, most will attend to see their favorite musicians performing live. The festival will feature a multi-genre lineup that includes some of the biggest names in reggae and rock. The well balanced lineup will keep the vibes flowing for those who want an island chill moment while those who crave a rock show will get a chance to watch several legendary rock bands. Reggae superstars Freddie McGregor, Baha Men, Third World and others are set to take the stage along with rock and roll heavyweights Foghat, Lita Ford, Yngwie Malmsteen, Jack Russel’s Great White, Zebra and more.

