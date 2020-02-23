INITY Xplosion Set to Headline VI Jam Fest

VI Jam Fest returns for a second great year to St. John in the Virgin Islands. There are still very reasonable flights out of Orlando to St. Thomas, so it’s definitely NOT too late! We’ve featured two of the the other headliners of VI Jam Fest in recent weeks — Zach Deputy and Passafire — and we’ll highlight Chali 2na next week.

INITY Xplosion bring the music closer to home with music originating from the Virgin Islands. They are mainstays on the St. Thomas/St. John scene. Their full name is INITY Reggae Xplosion Band, and you’ll discover just why Xplosion is a well-deserved part of their name. They tell us:

Reggae Xplosion is a new era of music originating from the Virgin Islands! We are Reggae with a Twist because we also play Old School R&B, Blues, Jazz and Pop! Great Music and Great Vibes!

Also on the lineup are: Father Dante and the Goat Sisters, Mel’s Knappyass Friends, Vana Liya, Bubba Love, Sol Driven Train, Brother Nature, Ike Kanakanui, Harsh Armadillo, Poet’s Lounge, Erin Hart, and Creamery Station Trio.

There are so many reasons to enjoy VI Jam Fest March 5-7 at Neptune’s Lookout on St. John beyond the music. The idyllic setting is breath-taking, the water magnificent, the vibe irie, and the weather perfect. And you’ll love the amazing visuals provided by our boys Because of the Lotus: Moe Angelo and Pat Anglin!

You owe it to yourself to get away to paradise, if only for a few days. DO IT!

